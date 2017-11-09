HBO Cuts Ties With Louis C.K. in Wake of Sexual Misconduct Claims; FX Says Matter Is 'Currently Under Review'

The sexual harassment allegations surrounding Louis C.K. have forced HBO to take action. His other longtime collaborator FX, meanwhile, plans to review the matter before taking any possible action.

The actor/comedian will no longer participate in HBO’s Night of Too Many Stars comedy benefit special, set to air live on Saturday, Nov. 18, the network announced on Thursday. In addition, C.K.’s stand-up comedy specials and his 2006 sitcom Lucky Louie will no longer be available on HBO’s on-demand services. (A quick scan at press time revealed no trace of C.K.’s work on HBO Go.)

C.K. has been accused of sexual misconduct by five women in a story published Thursday by The New York Times, with several women alleging that C.K. masturbated in front of them without their consent. C.K. has not publicly responded to the allegations, with his publicist telling the Times, “Louie is not going to answer any questions.”

FX — which airs C.K.’s Emmy-winning comedy Louie as well as Better Things, which C.K. executive-produces along with his frequent collaborator Pamela Adlon — released the following statement: “We are obviously very troubled by the allegations about Louis C.K. published in The New York Times today. The network has received no allegations of misconduct by Louis C.K. related to any of our 5 shows produced together over the past 8 years. FX Networks and FXP take all necessary actions to protect our employees and thoroughly investigate any allegations of misconduct within our workplace. That said, the matter is currently under review.”