Magnum, P.I. Co-Star and Emmy Winner John Hillerman Dead at 84

John Hillerman, who won an Emmy playing estate caretaker Higgins on the ’80s action drama Magnum, P.I., has died at the age of 84.

Hillerman passed away Thursday at his Houston home, according to The Hollywood Reporter. No cause of death has yet been determined.

Best known for starring alongside Tom Selleck in Magnum, P.I., which ran from 1980 to 1988 on CBS, Hillerman played Jonathan Higgins, the pompous caretaker of the lush Hawaiian estate known as Robin’s Nest where private eye Thomas Magnum (Selleck) occupied the guest house. A stickler for rules and order, Higgins’ formal ways contrasted sharply with the easy-going Magnum. Hillerman earned a total of four Emmy nominations for the role, winning for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 1987.

Hillerman’s other TV roles included One Day at a Time, The Love Boat and The Hogan Family. He retired from acting in 1999, with his last on-screen role being a Higgins-like character named Dr. Whitehead in the 1996 movie A Very Brady Sequel.

In related news: CBS is currently developing a reboot of Magnum, P.I. — this time with a female Higgins named Juliet.