Ellen Page Joins The Umbrella Academy Comic Book Adaptation at Netflix

Ellen Page has joined the cast of The Umbrella Academy, Netflix’s adaptation of the award-winning comics and graphic novels created by Gerard Way, illustrated by Gabriel Bá and published by Dark Horse Comics.

The live-action series follows the estranged members of a dysfunctional family of superheroes aka The Umbrella Academy — Luther, Diego, Allison, Vanya, Klaus and Number Five — as they work together to solve their father’s mysterious death while coming apart at the seams due to their divergent personalities and abilities.

Page will play Vanya, the black sheep of said family. A meek and insecure wallflower, she’s the only one of Reginald Hargreeves’ adopted children with no supernatural abilities. As such, she struggles to find her place in the world.

Steve Blackman (Fargo) will serve as showrunner for the series, whose pilot script was adapted from the comic books by Jeremy Slater (The Exorcist).

An Academy Award and Golden Globe nominee for playing the title role in 2007’s Juno, Page’s small-screen credits include Viceland’s Emmy-nominated Gaycation (which she created, produces and stars in), plus the Canadian series ReGenesis and Trailer Park Boys.