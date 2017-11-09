Designated Survivor Stages 24 Reunion: Kim Raver Set for Big Season 2 Arc

It’s the Jack-Audrey reunion 24 fans never thought they’d see: Kim Raver is returning to Kiefer Sutherland’s orbit with a major arc on ABC’s Designated Survivor, TVLine has learned exclusively. The casting comes just weeks after word leaked that the sophomore series’ current leading lady, Natascha McElhone, will exit at midseason.

According to sources, Raver will play Andrea Frost, a wunderkind engineer and entrepreneur whose company, Apache Aerospace, is at the apex of high-tech industry. Frost is a woman with unshrinking confidence and vision — an Elon Musk-type with a philosophy about business and government that is sure to challenge the old ways that she’s made a career of breaking through.

On 24, Raver’s Audrey Raines and Sutherland’s Jack Bauer were on-again/off-again lovers for three seasons (4-6), before reuniting in 2014’s limited series 24: Live Another Day, which culminated in [SPOILER ALERT] Audrey’s tragic death.

Raver’s been busy of late. In addition to a recent arc on Showtime’s Ray Donovan, the actress just wrapped a short-term return to Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. Teddy Altman. There had been speculation that the comeback stint could become more permanent — a rumor Raver “politely declined” to address when TVLine caught up with her at last week’s Grey’s 300th episode soiree. She did, however, share that she’d “100 percent” jump at the chance to rejoin the show’s series-regular ranks. “I love being part of this company,” she gushed. “I love working with Shonda Rhimes. I love working with the cast. Literally for me it’s definitely home. I feel fortunate enough to be able to go off and join other companies, but every time I come back to Grey’s it’s really like being home.”