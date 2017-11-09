Arrowverse 4-Way Crossover Synopsis Confirms [Spoiler] Will Be a Cool Ally

It will be all hands on deck — including a couple of heroic new ones — when The CW unfolds its four-way, two-night crossover event involving Supergirl, Arrow, The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow.

When the comic book-style poster for this year’s crossover was revealed, the eagle-eyed spied in the bottom left corner someone that the Arrowverse has not yet incorporated. But the official synopsis confirms the “cool” twist:

“Crisis on Earth X”: Barry and Iris’s wedding brings the gang together, but things go awry when villains from Earth-X attack the ceremony. All of the superheroes band together with help from their super friends like Citizen Cold (guest star Wentworth Miller), The Ray (guest star Russell Tovey, Quantico), Felicity Smoak, Iris West and Alex Danvers to take on their most formidable villains yet. Earth’s mightiest heroes – Green Arrow, Supergirl, The Flash and White Canary – lead their teams into battle to save the world.”

Yep, Captain Cold’s heroic, Flashpoint incarnation will be part of the (wintry) mix (leading up to Miller’s swan song?), as will the previously announced The Ray.

The crossover will air across two nights, beginning with Supergirl and Arrow on Monday, Nov. 27, starting at 8/7c, and concluding with The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 8 pm.

