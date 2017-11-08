Young Sheldon First Look: Annie Potts' Meemaw Makes Her Debut

Moonpie, meet Meemaw!

Designing Women vet Annie Potts joins the cast of CBS’ Young Sheldon on Thursday (8:30 pm, CBS) as Sheldon’s beloved grandmother — and TVLine has your exclusive first look at June Squibb’s predecessor in action.

In “Poker, Faith and Eggs,” Mary escorts George Sr. to the emergency room, leaving Meemaw in charge of Sheldon, Georgie and Missy. The ‘rents return home later that night to discover a house in utter chaos, with Missy on a sugar high and Georgie about two seconds away from blowing his fingers off. Sheldon, meanwhile, is on the losing end of a game of five-card stud.

The Big Bang Theory first started making reference to Mary’s mother all the way back in Season 2. She made her first (and only) appearance in the Season 9 episode “The Meemaw Materialization,” when she was played by the ubiquitous Squibb.

