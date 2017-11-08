The Originals Series Finale Title Pays Tribute to the City of New Orleans

Though it remains unclear when in 2018 The Originals will return to The CW for its final season, we now know the name of the series’ farewell episode.

The 13th episode of the show’s fifth season is titled “When the Saints Go Marching In,” TVLine has confirmed. The tune, whose exact origins are up for debate, is often considered the “unofficial anthem” of New Orleans, the very city the Mikaelsons famously fought to control. The title was first posted by SpoilerTV.

Of course, this episode doesn’t necessarily mark the end of the Mikaelsons’ story. As first reported by TVLine, then confirmed by The CW, the network is exploring the possibility of launching a spinoff around Hope, the daughter of Klaus Mikaelson and Hayley Marshall. Following a major time jump between Seasons 4 and 5, Hope will now be portrayed by actress Danielle Rose Russell.

“There have been many conversations about the character Hope,” CW president Mark Pedowitz told reporters in August at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, adding that “it’s too early in the process” to offer any concrete details. “Nothing has come out of it yet. [Series creator] Julie [Plec] really wants to get the final season of The Originals done.”

Your thoughts on the series finale’s title? Are you, ahem, hoping the spinoff comes to fruition? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.