Preacher Creator's The Boys Comic to Be Adapted by Eric Kripke for Amazon

The Boys are coming to Amazon.

The streaming service announced on Wednesday that it has greenlit an eight-episode, live-action adaptation of The Boys, the comic book series from Preacher creator Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

Eric Kripke (Supernatural, Timeless) will serve as showrunner, while fellow executive producers Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen will direct. Ennis and Robertson will be co-EPs.

The logline for the series is as follows:

In a world where superheroes embrace the darker side of their massive celebrity and fame, The Boys centers on a group of vigilantes known informally as “the boys,” who set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than blue collar grit and a willingness to fight dirty.

“In a landscape saturated with superhero shows, The Boys is the next evolution in this popular genre,” Amazon Studios scripted chief Sharon Tal Yguado said in a statement. “With Eric, Evan, Seth and Original Film all behind this series, we are excited to adapt this popular comic, from the visionary minds of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, for television.”

The Boys is scheduled to begin filming in the spring of 2018 with an eye on a 2019 release.