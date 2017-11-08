Shameless Renewed for Season 9

The Gallaghers are staying put at Showtime. Just three days after returning for its eighth season, Shameless has been renewed for Season 9, TVLine has learned.

“As challenging as it can be for any show simply to maintain viewers in the current TV landscape, Shameless is adding them in droves,” David Nevins, President and CEO of Showtime Networks Inc., said in a statement. “But it’s no mystery why. The series’ reputation for rich and resonant characters and for deep — and deeply twisted — comedy has drawn not only faithful longtime viewers, but a steadily growing audience. And creatively, the season that kicked off this past Sunday is stronger than ever.”

Adds showrunner John Wells, “We are so grateful to Showtime for giving us the opportunity to continue making Shameless. It’s a labor of love (and a blast) for all of us.”

A remake of the British series of the same name, Shameless stars William H. Macy as Frank, the deadbeat patriarch of the dysfunctional — to put it mildly — Gallagher family. The series’ cast also includes Emmy Rossum, Cameron Monaghan and Steve Howey.

New episodes of Shameless air Sundays at 9/8c on Showtime. Your thoughts on its Season 9 renewal? Drop ’em in a comment below.