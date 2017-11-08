Ratings: Lethal Weapon Up After World Series Break; Flash, True Crime Surge

The Flash and the penultimate episode of Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders enjoyed the biggest rebounds versus last week’s Halloween/World Series Game 6 double whammy.

The Flash this Tuesday drew 2.31 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating, up 29 percent in the demo week to week. Leading out of that, Legends of Tomorrow (1.53 mil/0.5) was up 25 percent.

Over on NBC, The Voice (9.4 mil/1.9) matched its last fresh Tuesday episode, while This Is Us (9.8 mil/2.5) rose 25 percent in the demo. L&OTC:TMM then did 4.1 mil/0.9, up 29 percent in the demo.

Elsewhere….

CBS | NCIS (13.3 mil/1.5) and Bull (10.7 mil/1.2) respectively rose 25 and 20 percent in the demo, while New Orleans (9.1 mil/1.0) ticked up 11 percent.

ABC | The Middle (5.6 mil/1.3), Fresh Off the Boat (3.7 mil/1.0), black-ish (3.8 mil/1.1), The Mayor (2.7 mil/0.8) and K(P)StW (2.9 mil/0.7) each rose a tenth in the demo.

FOX | Returning from the World Series break, Lethal Weapon (4 mil/1.0) was up a tenth, The Mick (2.1 mil/0.7) was down and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (1.5 mil/0.6) was steady.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.