TVLine Items: Laura Mennell Joins UFO Drama, Scream Star Slays and More

Alphas alum Laura Mennell will help open Blue Book, History’s 10-episode series chronicling the top-secret, U.S. Air Force-sponsored investigations into UFO-related phenomena in the 1950s and ’60s.

Per our sister site Deadline, Mennell will play Mimi Hynek, the wife of astrophysicist Dr. J. Allen Hynek (Game of Thrones alum Aidan Gillen). She is described as a stay-at-home housewife who “has plans to become much more.”

Mennell currently costars on Audience Network’s Loudermilk; if that freshman comedy is renewed, she would juggle both series.

* The Devil Wears… blood spatter? Season 1 Scream star Willa Fitzgerald has landed the lead role in #Fashionvictim, an E! pilot about an angelic editor at a style magazine who taps into her inner demons to moonlight as a serial killer, Deadline reports.

* Former Vice President Joe Biden will visit The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Monday, Nov. 13, while Elton John will serve as the musical guest. (Earlier that day, Biden will also pop up on all four hours of NBC’s Today.)

* Netflix is reviving the gritty UK drug-dealing drama Top Boy, with actor/rapper Drake now on board as an executive producer. Season 3 is expected to premiere in 2019.

* Hulu has released a new trailer for Season 2 of Shut Eye, releasing all 10 episodes on Wednesday, Dec. 6.