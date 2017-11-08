The Good Cop: Josh Groban Cast as Tony Danza's Son in Netflix Dramedy

The bar for unlikely father-son pairings on TV has been raised: Josh Groban has been cast as Tony Danza’s offspring in Netflix’s 10-episode dramedy The Good Cop, TVLine has learned.

The feel-good procedural, from Monk creator Andy Breckman, centers on disgraced, former NYPD officer Tony Sr. (Danza) and his earnest, obsessively honest son — and current NYPD officer — Tony Jr. (Groban). This “odd couple” become unofficial partners as Tony Sr. offers his overly-cautious son blunt, street-wise advice on everything from handling suspects to handling women.

Although known mostly as a singer, Groban has been beefing up his acting resume in recent years with stints on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Life in Pieces and Parks and Recreation. Most recently, he snagged a Tony nomination for his starring role in Broadway’s The Great Comet.

Breckman, who is The Good Cop‘s showrunner, will serve as an EP alongside Randy Zisk (Bones, Monk) and Howard Klein (The Office, The Mindy Project). Zisk will also direct the premiere.