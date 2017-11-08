Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston's Morning-Show Drama Gets 2-Season Series Order at Apple

The A-list early birds get the worm: Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon‘s drama about the behind-the-scenes goings-on at a morning talk show has received a two-season pickup at Apple, our sister site Deadline reports.

The Friends and Big Little Lies actresses will star in and executive-produce the scripted series, which is based on an idea from former HBO executive Michael Ellenberg and which will include context from Brian Stelter’s book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV. The project also has apparently had some tweaks since its inception: When we first reported on the potential series in July, it was conceived as a comedy.

The order is for 20 episodes spread over two seasons.

The series will mark Aniston’s first regular TV gig since Friends ended in 2004.

Will you watch Aniston and Witherspoon’s new show? And if you don’t have Apple TV, will this series sway you to get it? Sound off in the comments!