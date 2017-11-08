NBC Sets Return Dates for Good Place and 12 Others, Plus Taken Revamp

NBC has announced midseason return dates for each of its fall shows — even those that have yet to go on hiatus! — as well as a premiere date for Taken‘s Season 2 revamp.
Effective this week, NBC’s scripted Thursday slate is riding the pine as football takes over. Will & Grace and Superstore will briefly resurface with holiday episodes on a special night — Tuesday, Dec. 5 (at 9/8c and 9:30 pm, respectively) — and then properly resume their seasons on Thursday, Jan. 4, along with The Good Place, Great News and Chicago Fire.
Also among NBC’s announcement, Season 2 of Taken, which underwent a nearly wholesale cast shake-up, will premiere Friday, Jan. 12.
And no, I do not have handy fall finale dates for all of the following; that comprehensive TVLine calendar publishes in December.
MONDAY, JAN. 1
10 pm The Brave
TUESDAY, JAN. 2
9 pm This Is Us
10 pm Chicago Med (Season 3 premieres Tuesday, Nov. 21)
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 3
8 pm The Blacklist
9 pm Law & Order: SVU
10 pm Chicago P.D.
THURSDAY, JAN. 4
8 pm Superstore
8:30 pm The Good Place
9 pm Will & Grace
9:30 pm Great News
10 pm Chicago Fire
FRIDAY, JAN. 12
8 pm Blindspot
9 pm Taken Season 2
10 pm Dateline
