NBC Sets Return Dates for Good Place and 12 Others, Plus Taken Revamp

NBC has announced midseason return dates for each of its fall shows — even those that have yet to go on hiatus! — as well as a premiere date for Taken‘s Season 2 revamp.

Effective this week, NBC’s scripted Thursday slate is riding the pine as football takes over. Will & Grace and Superstore will briefly resurface with holiday episodes on a special night — Tuesday, Dec. 5 (at 9/8c and 9:30 pm, respectively) — and then properly resume their seasons on Thursday, Jan. 4, along with The Good Place, Great News and Chicago Fire.

Also among NBC’s announcement, Season 2 of Taken, which underwent a nearly wholesale cast shake-up, will premiere Friday, Jan. 12.

And no, I do not have handy fall finale dates for all of the following; that comprehensive TVLine calendar publishes in December.

MONDAY, JAN. 1

10 pm The Brave

TUESDAY, JAN. 2

9 pm This Is Us

10 pm Chicago Med (Season 3 premieres Tuesday, Nov. 21)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 3

8 pm The Blacklist

9 pm Law & Order: SVU

10 pm Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY, JAN. 4

8 pm Superstore

8:30 pm The Good Place

9 pm Will & Grace

9:30 pm Great News

10 pm Chicago Fire

FRIDAY, JAN. 12

8 pm Blindspot

9 pm Taken Season 2

10 pm Dateline

