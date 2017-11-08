Deadwood Vet Robin Weigert Joins Julianna Margulies in AMC's Dietland

Robin Weigert is forging quite a second act as a faux TV shrink. The Deadwood vet, who played Nicole Kidman’s onscreen psychiatrist in HBO’s Big Little Lies, is joining AMC’s Dietland as a therapist, TVLine has learned exclusively.

The 10-episode revenge-fantasy drama — exec-produced by Marti Noxon (Mad Men, UnREAL) and starring Julianna Margulies in her major first TV gig since The Good Wife — is set inside the beauty industry, focusing on society’s obsession with weight loss and beauty. Weigert will play the series-regular role of Verena Baptist, a body-positive counselor who notoriously exposed the secrets of her family’s weight-loss program as a pyramid scheme. Her peaceful feminist principles are thrown into doubt when an underground group of vigilantes begin taking matters into their own hands and shaking up the patriarchy.

The Dietland cast also includes Twin Peaks‘ Joy Nash as an obese woman whose plan to undergo weight-loss surgery is thrown askew when rival feminist factions get involved, and Of Kings and Prophets‘ Rowena King as a no-nonsense newscaster who tries to remain level-headed and strictly bipartisan in an ever confusing and macabre news cycle.