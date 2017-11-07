Toni Collette to Headline Netflix Relationship Dramedy Wanderlust

Emmy winner Toni Collette has booked her return to series TV, thanks to Netflix.

Collette will star in Wanderlust, a new dramedy exploring the various relationships found in a multi-generational family, the streaming service announced on Tuesday. (The series will air on BBC One in the UK, and on Netflix everywhere else.) Collette plays Joy, a therapist whose marriage is suddenly at a crossroads following a cycling accident.

Acclaimed playwright Nick Payne (Broadway’s Constellations, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Ruth Wilson) will write the six-part series, which “looks at how we build and maintain happy relationships and asks whether lifelong monogamy is possible — or even desirable,” per the official release.

Wanderlust marks Collette’s return to TV, where she won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for playing a housewife with dissociative-identity disorder on Showtime’s United States of Tara. She also starred in the short-lived CBS drama Hostages, and played a CIA engineer in the ABC pilot Unit Zero, which failed to land a series pick-up earlier this year.

“I am honored and thrilled to work with Nick Payne’s wonderful words on Wanderlust,” Collette said in a statement. “It is an authentic and revolutionary story about relationships, sex, love and all the things we really care about. I could not be more excited.”