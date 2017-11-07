The Mick Scores Full-ish Season 2 Order

Kaitlin Olson’s unlikely parental guardian won’t be fleeing Connecticut anytime soon: Fox has commissioned seven additional episodes of The Mick, TVLine has learned exclusively. That brings the comedy’s Season 2 haul to a full-ish 20 episodes, three more than it produced in Season 1.

Underscoring its confidence in the nascent sitcom, Fox relocated The Mick to Tuesdays-at-9 pm this season, leading into Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The show christened its new perch back in September with 2.7 million viewers and a 0.9 demo rating — improving on its Season 1 finale numbers. Fox notes that the show more than doubles its audience when delayed viewing is factored in.

