Major Crimes Sneak Peek: Raydor Wants Confessions — From a Priest

This Tuesday on Major Crimes (TNT, 9/8c), Raydor asks Father Stan to bend some rules in the name of finding the two remaining boys who went missing from the Catholic high school field trip, before they meet the same fate as their friend Lucas.

In the above sneak peek from Episode 2 of the final season, Raydor (played by Mary McDonnell) brings Father Stan (guest star Mark Damon Espinoza) up to speed on the search, suggesting that hearing from Father Jonas what Miguel and Ryan shared during the sacrament of confession might offer some clues as to why they went missing.

Will Father Stan nudge his colleague to comply? And if so, what can Raydor promise in return? Press play above to watch the scene play out.

Elsewhere in the episode, the squad in their search for the missing boys also faces off with an angry ex-husband and threats from the FBI, while Rusty startles Flynn and Sharon with a surprising request.

