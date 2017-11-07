TVLine Items: Legends Villain Voiced by John Noble, Divorce's Return and More

When Legends of Tomorrow‘s Season 3 threat makes himself known in this Tuesday’s episode, expect to a hear a distinctive voice quite familiar to genre-TV fans.

John Noble, whose credits include Fringe and Sleepy Hollow (where he ultimately emerged as a villain), is voicing Mallus, show boss Marc Guggenheim told EW.com.

“You’ll learn more about him in [Episode] 305,” the EP said, pointing to tonight’s episode.

* HBO has set a Sunday, Jan. 14 premiere date for the second seasons of Divorce (airing at 10/9c) and Crashing (10:30 pm).

* CBS’ S.W.A.T. has cast Game of Silence‘s Bre Blair as Annie Kay, the wife of Jay Harrington’s Deacon — and the only spouse on the entire squad — our sister site Deadline reports.

* Sam Anderson (Lost, ER) will guest-star during this Tuesday’s This Is Us as a judge presiding over a case involving young William, EW.com reports.

* Alex Rich (GLOW) will play a young Pablo Picasso/Antonio Banderas in Season 2 of National Geographic’s Genius. Additionally, T.R. Knight — who played J. Edgar Hoover during Season 1 of the anthology series — will return in the role of Max Jacob, one of Picasso’s first friends in Paris.

