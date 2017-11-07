Julianna Margulies to Make TV Return in AMC Revenge Drama Dietland

Erstwhile Good Wife Julianna Margulies will make her return to series television in Marti Noxon’s upcoming AMC drama Dietland, TVLine has learned. Margulies will play Kitty Montgomery in the Marti Noxon-helmed adaptation of Sarai Walker’s 2015 novel.

The revenge-fantasy drama centers on Plum Kettle (played by Joy Nash, Twin Peaks), an obese woman whose plan to undergo weight-loss surgery is thrown askew when rival feminist factions get involved. Margulies’ Kitty is a very ambitious magazine editor who’s not quite sure how to cope when a feminist terrorist organization goes after people close to her. “Sucked into a terrifying news cycle, Kitty can no longer rely on her old-school media power,” the official character description notes, “and must instead play a whole new game of master manipulation where rules no longer apply.”

Since CBS’ The Good Wife ended in 2016, Margulies’ only TV credit came from playing a version of herself in an episode of Pop’s Nightcap. Previously, of course, she was the Carol to George Clooney’s Doug on ER.

“Juliana is diabolically talented and beautiful, which makes her perfect to play our Kitty. I am genuinely honored to have the opportunity to work with her. She’s a special human and a rare actor,” Dietland executive producer/showrunner Noxon (Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce) said via statement. “I can’t wait to start and for the world to get a load of this show. I am also so grateful to AMC and [co-producer] Skydance for supporting us and trusting the Dietland team with this provocative, wild story.”

Dietland is set inside the beauty industry and will focus on society’s obsession with weight loss and beauty. AMC ordered a 10-episode first season in July. The series is expected to premiere in 2018.