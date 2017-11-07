The Magicians Season 3: Supernatural Fan Fave Felicia Day Cast in Key Role

Genre queen Felicia Day has lined up her next sci-fi/fantasy role: an integral character on Syfy’s The Magicians.

Day will play Poppy in the drama’s upcoming third season, Nerdist reports. Those who’ve read the Lev Grossman novels on which the series is based will recognize the character as the dragon expert who helps the gang in a time of dire need.

“I am thrilled to join The Magicians this season,” Felicia Day said in a statement posted to the site. “The show is one of my favorites, the cast is incredible to work with, and showrunner, Sera Gamble, is one of my Hollywood heroes. I can’t wait for fans to meet Poppy!”

Day’s TV credits include Supernatural, Eureka, Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return, Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, among others.

