Ratings: The Brave Rises, CBS Monday Improves With Big Bang Rerun

NBC’s The Brave this Monday delivered 5.2 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, rising 13 and 25 percent from last week’s season lows.

Opening the Peacock’s slate, The Voice (9.4 mil/1.9) was steady week-to-week, leading the night in the demo.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Supergirl (1.86 mil/0.5) was steady, while Valor (1.2 mil/0.3) ticked up.

CBS | Kevin Can Wait (6.3 mil/1.2) was steady, while Superior Donuts (5.4 mil/1.0) improved 13 and 25 percent leading out of a Big Bang rerun (5.9 mil/1.1). 9JKL (4.4 mil/0.8) dipped to a enw audience low while steady in the demo. Scorpion (5.1 mil/0.8) ticked up from last week’s lows. All told, CBS was up 8 percent and a tenth from last Monday’s line-up featuring Me, Myself & I.

ABC | Pending adjustment due to NFL preemption, Dancing With the Stars (9.9 mil/1.4) is currently steady, while that Luke Bryan special did 6 mil and a 1.0.

FOX | Pending adjustment due to NFL preemption, Lucifer (3.7 mil/1.) is currently up, while The Gifted (3.4 mil/1.1) was steady.

