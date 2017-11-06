Wentworth Miller Teases Arrowverse Exit as Leonard Snart: 'It's Been a Blast'

Ready for a cold, hard truth?

It appears that Wentworth Miller‘s multi-year, multi-show run as the Arrowverse’s Leonard Snart aka Captain Cold is coming to an end.

“Currently shooting some of my final episodes” of Legends of Tomorrow and The Flash, the actor shared on Instagram over the weekend.

“I’ve had a tremendous time playing this character,” he added. “It’s been an opportunity, an education, and a f-cking blast.”

Miller first warmed up to the iconic DC Comics role win the fourth episode ever of The Flash. There, he was paired up with Prison Break costar Dominic Purcell (as Mick Rory/Heat Wave), and their time spent reunited eventually led to a revival of Fox’s escape thriller.

Both Miller and Purcell were enlisted to help populate The CW’s next Arrowverse offshoot, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, though the former bowed out as a series regular after Season 1. Miller then segued into the first-ever instance of an actor being a series regular across theoretically the entire superhero slate exec-produced by Greg Berlanti. But as of this TV season, he is simply recurring on Legends.

