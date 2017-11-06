Once Upon a Time Photos: Regina-Centric Episode Features 'Big Reveals'

ABC’s Once Upon a Time — which in this season’s previous even-numbered episodes focused on Hook and then Rumple — this Friday serves up a Regina-centric tale, as seen in a fresh batch of photos from Episode 6. Once Upon a Time Season 7 Photos Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

“We’re very excited about [Episode 6],” Once co-creator Eddy Kitsis tells TVLine. “It’s going to be a fun one.”

Like the well-received Episode 4, which concurrent with detailing Rumbelle’s happy ending suggested a preexisting agreement of sorts between Rumple (played by Robert Carlyle) and Tilly aka Alice (Rose Reynolds), then ended with Rumple “awake” to his strange, new Hyperion Heights existence, “There are going to be some big reveals” in this Friday’s “Wake Up Call” episode, says the EP.

“What we’re really excited about,” Kitsis added, “is that the flashback is a Regina/Drizella story” — a prospect made more interesting in the wake of Roni (Lana Parrilla) investigating Victoria’s hidden room atop Belfrey Towards to no effect, wholly unaware that Ivy (Adelaide Kane) is actually calling the shots with the witch who is hidden there. Oh, and Ivy, too, is “awake.”

What brings Regina and Lady Tremaine’s second-favorite daughter together in the other realm? Per ABC’s logline, Regina — feeling like a third wheel as Henry and Cinderella’s relationship strengthens — finds herself needed by Drizella, who is searching for magic. But when a brutal truth is revealed, it could lead Drizella down a dangerous path. Meanwhile in Hyperion Heights, Roni seeks Weaver’s help in finding answers, while Tilly offers Detective Rogers some intriguing advice concerning the missing Eloise Gardener.

