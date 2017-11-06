New Girl: Dermot Mulroney Returning as Jess' 'Fancyman' Ex for Final Season

Well, fancy this: New Girl is bringing Dermot Mulroney back before it crosses the finish line.

TVLine has learned exclusively that Mulroney is set to reprise his role as Jess’ ex, Russell “The Fancyman” Shiller, for multiple episodes during the Fox comedy’s seventh and final season, but don’t expect the former lovebirds to rekindle their romance. As teased in Friday’s Ask Ausiello, when we reunite with the gang next year (following a four-year time jump) Jess will be in a happy, committed relationship with Nick.

Jess and Russell first connected in New Girl‘s first season (his daughter was one of Jess’ pupils), and the two began dating soon after. Their relationship ended in the Season 1 finale, although Mulroney returned briefly at the end of Season 2

New Girl‘s eight-episode farewell season is slated to bow in early 2018.