Tonight Show to Air Reruns This Week After Jimmy Fallon's Mother Dies

The Tonight Show will remain dark this week as Jimmy Fallon mourns the loss of his mother, TVLine has confirmed.

The NBC late-night talk show will remain in repeats through Friday, Nov. 10, following the passing of Gloria Fallon, who died this weekend at the age of 68.

“Jimmy Fallon’s mother, Gloria, died peacefully on Saturday,” a spokesperson for Fallon tells TVLine. “Jimmy was at his mother’s bedside, along with her loved ones, when she passed away at NYU Langone Medical Center in NYC. Our prayers go out to Jimmy and his family as they go through this tough time.”

“On behalf of everyone at NBC, we extend our deepest condolences to Jimmy and all his family at this time of enormous loss,” the network said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to Jimmy and everyone else whose lives were so touched by Gloria Fallon’s love, kindness and support.”

NBC previously cancelled the Nov. 3 episode of The Tonight Show so Fallon could be with his mother, who was already reported to be in the hospital at that time. Guests previously announced for this week included Adam Levine and Sam Rockwell (Monday), Will Ferrell and Sam Smith (Tuesday), Mark Wahlberg and Gina Rodriguez (Wednesday), and Ice-T and Tiffany Haddish (Thursday).