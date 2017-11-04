Ratings: Hawaii Five-0 and MacGyver Dip, The Exorcist Eyes Uptick

CBS’ MacGyver (with 7.2 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating) and Hawaii Five-0 (8.5 mil/0.9) ticked down in the demo this Friday, each tying their series lows. That said, the former did add some eyeballs to deliver a season high in audience.

Blue Bloods (9.1 mil/0.9) held steady and as usual drew Friday’s biggest crowd.

Over on NBC, Blindspot (3.5 mil/0.7) dropped some eyeballs while matching its premiere rating. Dateline led the night in the demo with a 1.0.

Elsewhere….

ABC | Once Upon a Time (2.36 mil/0.5) and Marvel’s Inhumans (2 mil/0.5) each dipped to new audience lows while steady in the demo.

THE CW | Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (720K/0.2) was flat, while Jane the Virgin (700K/0.2) dipped.

FOX | Hell’s Kitchen (3.1 mil/0.8) was steady, while The Exorcist (1.54 mil/0.5) is currently eyeing gains of 25 percent.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.