Ratings: Young Sheldon Stays Strong in Thursday Debut, Will & Grace Hits Lows

Young Sheldon is still putting up big boy numbers, now in its regular time slot.

Pending adjustment due to NFL preemption, the Big Bang Theory spinoff this Thursday delivered 13.3 million total viewers and a 2.4 demo rating, down from its boffo sneak preview (17.2 mil/3.8 on Premiere Week Monday) but still placing an easy second for the night and demonstrating 90 percent retention out of its sire.

In fact, in and of itself, Episode 2 of the prequel sitcom — which already has a full-season order — would still mark the TV season’s No. 2-rated series premiere (if one counts The Orville‘s special Sunday launch, which scored a 2.8).

Opening the Eye’s night, Big Bang is currently showing 14.1 million total viewers and a 2.7 rating, off just a tenth from its most recent Monday outing and right on par with last season’s final Thursday telecast. Leading out of Sheldon, Mom (9.6 mil/1.8) and Life in Pieces (7.7 mil/1.5) look to be up sharply from their finales.

S.W.A.T. debuted to 7.5 mil and a 1.3 (and an average TVLine reader grade of “B”) — an improvement over Pure Genius‘ year-ago launch (6.2 mil/1.0) in the problematic time slot while falling shy of fellow freshman SEAL Team‘s premiere numbers (9.9 mil/1.5).

Elsewhere….

FOX | Gotham (2.72 mil/0.9) dipped to a new audience low while holding onto its demo low. The Orville (3.8 mil/1.0) slipped 10 percent and two tenths.

THE CW | Supernatural (1.82 mil/0.6) and Arrow (1.35 mil/0.5) both held steady.

ABC | Grey’s Anatomy (7.3 mil/1.8), Scandal (4.9 mil/1.1) and How to Get Away With Murder (3.6 mil/0.9) were all steady.

NBC | With their fall finales, Will & Grace (5.6 mil/1.5) and Great News (2.7 mil/0.7) each slipped three tenths (with W&G hitting revival lows); Superstore (3.5 mil/1.0) and Chicago Fire (5.8 mil/1.0) were down two tenths; and The Good Place (3 mil/1.0) dipped one tenth. Find out when they return!

