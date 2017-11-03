Lord of the Rings TV Series Adaptation Eyed, With Amazon a Potential Home

Has Amazon found the Game of Thrones it’s been seeking?

A Lord of the Rings TV series is in the very early development stages, according to The Hollywood Reporter, from Warner Bros. Television, whose feature-film division produced the LOTR movies. There’s no writer attached to the project yet — Warner Bros. is still looking to nail down the rights from the estate of book author J.R.R. Tolkien — but Amazon Studios has already emerged as an potential home.

Rings, of course, has already been adapted into a trilogy of films directed by Peter Jackson, which grossed nearly $3 billion at the worldwide box office and won a total of 17 Oscars. The fantasy epic is set in the fictional Middle-earth, where hobbit Frodo Baggins leads a fellowship of do-gooders on a quest to destroy an all-powerful ring. (But is it possible to stretch Frodo’s story far enough to accommodate an ongoing TV series?)

In any case, a LOTR TV series sounds like just the kind of thing Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was looking for when he directed his TV division to find the next Game of Thrones — i.e., a high-end drama with global appeal. That directive led to Amazon scrapping plans for a second season of the Christina Ricci period drama Z: The Beginning of Everything.