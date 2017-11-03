House of Cards: Kevin Spacey Fired

House of Cards has dealt Kevin Spacey out.

Less than a week after the Golden Globe-winning actor was targeted with allegations of sexual misconduct by actor Anthony Rapp, Netflix has announced that House of Cards will not be moving forward with him on the cast.

“Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey,” reads a statement from a Netflix spokesperson. “We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show​.”

What’s more, the streaming giant will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Spacey.

Last week, Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp revealed that in 1986 Spacey made an unwanted sexual advance towards him; Rapp was only 14 at the time and Spacey was 26. In the days that followed, more men came forward with allegations against Spacey, with one individual alleging to Vulture that, at age 14, he began a sexual relationship with Spacey that ended with an attempted rape. And then on Thursday, several past and present crew members of House of Cards told CNN that Spacey created a “toxic” work environment through alleged acts of sexual harassment and assault.

Spacey’s publicist, meanwhile, tells The New York Times that the actor “is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment. No other information is available at this time.”