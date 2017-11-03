Blindspot's Luke Mitchell: Roman Will Make Jane and Kurt's Life a 'Living Hell'

Hell hath no fury like a Roman scorned.

When Jane Doe’s brother revealed in the Blindspot Season 3 premiere that he’s to blame for her new bioluminescent tattoos, he made something else very clear: He plans to make life miserable for Jane and everyone close to her.

According to star Luke Mitchell, Blindspot fans won’t know the specifics of Roman’s long-term plan “for a little bit” — but tonight’s episode (NBC, 8/7c) will drop more hints about why he’s seeking this particular brand of revenge on his sister.

“Certainly in the short term, it’s about him getting his power back, essentially,” Mitchell said of Roman’s agenda. “In Season 2, he was a very powerless character. In Season 3, he’s a very powerful character. He spent a bit of time collecting secrets, among other things. He’s got the ability to blackmail almost anyone.”

Roman, of course, was left jilted in last May’s Season 2 finale after the terrorist organization Sandstorm was taken down, leading to the detention of ringleader Shepherd and an uncomfortable standoff with Jane, in which she almost killed Roman.

But two-and-a-half years have passed (off-screen) since that debacle, and Mitchell assured us that Roman “has a very solid purpose” in Season 3 that “has nothing to do with Sandstorm or Shepherd. He’s going to make Jane’s life and Kurt’s life a living hell, as well as make things difficult for the team, which is part of the reason he brings the team back together. That’s part of the fun of it.”

Still, despite Roman’s vendetta against Jane for choosing the FBI over him last spring, Mitchell said his character is largely driven by love for his sister — even if he’s got a funny way of showing it.

“It takes sibling rivalry to the ultimate level. It’s beautifully complicated,” he said of their relationship. “For Roman to be doing the things that he’s doing, he doesn’t just straight hate her. He could have killed her. He’s hurting her because he’s hurting, and therefore he loves her. You don’t try and hurt someone so badly if there wasn’t that love to begin with.” (With reporting by Matt Webb Mitovich)