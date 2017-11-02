When Will NBC's Thursday Shows Return After Their 'Fall Finales'?

Will & Grace… & Eleanor & Chidi & Amy & Katie & Severide will temporarily bid viewers adieu this Thursday, as NBC clears the deck for its turn at Thursday Night Football coverage (running Nov. 9 through Dec. 14).

But for just how long will Superstore, The Good Place, Will & Grace, Great News and Chicago Fire be gone?

The good news is that Will & Grace and Superstore will both resurface midway through the football break, to unwrap holiday episodes on a special night: Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 9/8c and 9:30 pm, respectively.

The Good Place, Great News and Chicago Fire, however, will not resume their seasons until “early 2018,” the exact dates TBD.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.