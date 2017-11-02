The Twilight Zone: CBS to Revive Iconic Sci-Fi Series via All Access

It is a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity. It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, and it lies between the pit of man’s fears and the summit of his knowledge. This is the dimension of imagination. It is an area CBS hopes people will pony up All Access membership fees to visit.

It is an area which we call… The Twilight Zone.

During a call with reporters Thursday, CBS boss Leslie Moonves announced his network’s plans to revive Rod Serling’s iconic anthology series, which originally ran on CBS from 1959 to 1964, via the streaming video service.

The Twilight Zone has been revived twice in the past: Once in the mid-1980s on CBS and again in the early 2000s on UPN. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marco Ramirez (Daredevil, Sons of Anarchy) will write the script and serve as showrunner; Key & Peele co-creator Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw will produce the series.

A Twilight Zone revival was last in the works in 2012, with Bryan Singer (House) attached, but that project fell through.

During the same conference call, it was stated that 20 percent of CBS All Access subscribers cough up an extra $4 per month for commercial-free access.