Scandal Recap: Love and War

“If I ever hear about B613 again, Olivia, so help me God, I will not be so forgiving.”

It’s a sentence all Scandal fans have thought at one point or another, but on Thursday’s episode, it was finally spoken aloud — and by Mellie, no less. Despite Rowan’s friendly recommendation that Fitz distance himself from Olivia’s current affairs, he still went to Mellie to blow the whistle on her chief of staff. Please enjoy POTUS’ glorious tirade in full below:

What’s done in my name is done by me, Olivia. There’s only us. Isn’t that what you told me? So where was I when you killed Luna? Where was I when you diverted funds from the Pentagon to fire up your, what do you call it, B613? Shut it down! This stops now. Shut it down, and get me approval for Bashran the old-fashioned way. If I ever hear about B613, Olivia, so help me God, I will not be so forgiven.

“Now go!” she commanded. “Get. Me. My. War.”

Olivia put in a solid effort, even securing President Rashad as a guest on Curtis’ show to put a positive spin on the war, but she was ultimately thwarted by an all-too-familiar foe: Cyrus Beene. You see, it was Bring Your Side Piece to Work Day at the White House, which means Fenton got to sit in on several of Cyrus’ meetings — enough to convince the VP that going to war is in no one‘s best interest.

Furious with Cyrus for daring to challenge her, Liv began pummeling him with all manner of nonsense; she even told him that if he votes against going to war, she’ll consider it a personal “act of war” against her. And Liv’s delusion remained on full display during a subsequent argument with Fitz. “Somewhere along the way, you misplaced your white hat,” he told her, to which she responded, “You think I’ve just become this power-hungry bitch that uses the president as a pawn? … I’ve been doing it for years.”

With war no longer in the cards, President Rashad informed Mellie of his intention to return to Bashran. Not even 30 seconds of aggressive kissing followed by a shameful gasp and a long, uncomfortable silence could convince him to stick around. And because President Rashad (does he have a first name?) is all Mellie cares about these days, she did a complete 180, giving Olivia the go-ahead to kickstart a war in Bashran by way of B613.

As a thank-you for ensuring her man’s safety, Mellie granted Olivia one more request: demoting Fitz, informing him that he no longer has the clearance to strut around the White House like he still owns the place. (Of course, Mellie probably wouldn’t have been too keen to help Olivia if she knew that President Rashad’s plane was literally going to explode before it even took off from the runway…)

Since that was a really stressful way to end this week's Scandal, please cleanse your emotional palate with this video of Rowan screaming about his damn bones below.