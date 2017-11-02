TVLine Items: Once Casts Originals Vet, Baskets Premiere Date and More

A wolf is headed to Once Upon a Time.

Nathan Parsons — who played werewolf pack leader Jackson on The Originals — has booked a recurring role on Season 7 of the ABC fantasy drama, EW.com reports.

The actor will make his debut in Episode 8 as Nick, a charismatic slacker-turned-successful lawyer, who might be a potential love interest for one of the regular characters.

Parsons’ other TV credits include General Hospital, True Blood and Bunheads.

* The Zach Galifianakis-led comedy Baskets will return for Season 3 on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 10/9c on FX.

* TNT has shifted the Season 4 premiere of The Librarians to Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 8 pm.

* Former POTUS Bill Clinton will make his first appearance on TBS’ Conan on Wednesday, Nov. 8, during a week of shows from Harlem’s Apollo Theater.

* Comedy Central has set a trio of holiday specials: Drunk History Christmas Special (airing Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 10 pm); I Came Up With Christmas: A President Show Christmas Hour-Long Holiday Special (airing Thursday, Nov. 30 at 10 pm); and The Daily Show’s The Yearly Show 2017 Hour-Long Year-End Special Hosted by Trevor Noah Featuring The Best F#@king News Team (airing Monday, Dec. 18 at 11 pm).

* Starz’s 10-episode drama Counterpart, about the world of espionage, intrigue and government conspiracies, will debut Sunday, Jan. 21 at 8 pm. Check out a trailer for the series, starring Oscar winner J.K. Simmons (The Closer) as a lowly cog in the bureaucratic machinery of a Berlin-based United Nations spy agency.

* Bravo’s Imposters has cast Sam Gilroy (Billions) and Anne-Marie Johnson (Melrose Place) in recurring roles for Season 2, per The Hollywood Reporter. Gilroy will play a sweet, well-intentioned man who works at a luxury wellness retreat, while Johnson portrays the retreat’s psychologist/therapist.

* The Grand Tour Season 2 will premiere on Friday, Dec. 8 on Amazon Prime Video. Check out a new trailer, featuring the return of presenters Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May: