Music City just got a little more crowded: Nashville is adding several new roles to the upcoming sixth season, TVLine has learned.

The CMT is introducing five new characters that will be played by recurring guest stars. Among them:

* Darius, played by Josh Stamberg (The Affair, Parenthood, Drop Dead Diva), the founder of a self-actualization movement that has transformed many lives,” according to the official character description. (We’re pretty sure he’s the guy talking to Juliette in the new sneak peek above. Perhaps they cross each others’ paths after her on-stage meltdown? Because if there’s someone who could use a little inner peace, it’s Ms. Barnes.)

* Sean, played by songwriter — and Nashville musical contributor — Jake Etheridge, a recent military veteran with PTSD who is on the verge of accepting that he’s a talented musician

* Alannah, played by Rainee Lyleson (Home and Away), a back-up singer who’s got real star power

* Jonah Ford, played by newcomer Nic Luken; a confident, charming and very successful pop star

* Twig, played by Dylan Arnold (When We Rise), Jonah’s best friend and entourage member who hids his inner pain with a biting sense of humor

Nashville, which is produced by Lionsgate and Opry Entertainment, is slated to return in January 2018.

Press PLAY on the video above — which also features Will suggesting that he, Gunnar and Avery form a “supergroup” — then hit the comments with your thoughts on the newly announced newbies.