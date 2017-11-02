Kevin Spacey Created 'Toxic' House of Cards Environment Through Sexual Assault/Harassment, Staffers Allege

Kevin Spacey created a “toxic” work environment on the House of Cards set through alleged repeated acts of sexual harassment and assault, according to reports from several past and present crew members on the Netflix series.

Days after Anthony Rapp (Star Trek: Discovery) detailed an alleged encounter with Spacey, back when Rapp was age 14, in which the older actor was “trying to get with me sexually,” no fewer than eight people who work or worked on House of Cards have shared with CNN their own experiences.

All of the accusers CNN quoted spoke on the condition of anonymity, for fear of professional reprisal.

A former production assistant told CNN of a time when he was driving Spacey to an offsite location and his passenger allegedly slipped his hand down the front of the staffer’s pants. After they arrived at Spacey’s trailer, the House of cards star allegedly cornered the younger man in an inappropriate manner. Spacey, rebuffed, reportedly walked away “very flustered.”

“I have no doubt that this type of predatory behavior was routine for him and that my experience was one of many and that Kevin had few if any qualms about exploiting his status and position,” the former PA said. “It was a toxic environment for young men who had to interact with him at all — in the crew, cast, background actors.”

Another crew member alleged that Spacey would “put his hands on me in weird ways,” while a former female PA said, “It was very known that Kevin was inappropriate,” picking fake fights as an excuse to physically tussle, or diverting his hand away from a handshake to instead grab the person’s crotch. “[M]ales I worked with complained to me about how they felt uncomfortable,” she added.

In response to the new allegations, Netflix reminded CNN that a representative was sent to the House of Cards set on Monday (“to ensure that [cast and crew] continue to feel safe and supported”), while production company MRC said they’ve implemented “an anonymous complaint hotline, crisis counselors, and sexual harassment legal advisors for the crew.”

Production on the Netflix drama’s sixth and final season was suspended on Tuesday “until further notice,” producers said in a previous statement, “to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew.”