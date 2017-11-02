Jeremy Piven Interview Scrapped by Late Show After Harassment Claims

A pre-taped interview with Jeremy Piven won’t air on Friday’s Late Show With Stephen Colbert, as the actor faces allegations of sexual harassment.

Piven was scheduled to appear on Late Show to promote his new CBS drama, Wisdom of the Crowd, but according to a report by our sister site Variety, his interview with host Stephen Colbert was taped on Monday, before the allegations came to light. “Since we were unable to address recent developments in that interview, we are replacing that segment with a new guest,” a CBS spokesman said in a statement.

Actress and reality star Ariane Bellamar accused Piven earlier this week of groping her against her will several times, including once on the set of Piven’s hit HBO series Entourage, and later sending her explicit text messages. Piven responded by “unequivocally” denying “the appalling allegations being peddled about me. It did not happen.”

Following Bellamar’s accusations, CBS released a statement saying they were “looking into the matter.” Wisdom of the Crowd, which debuted last month and stars Piven as a Silicon Valley entrepreneur who uses crowd-sourcing technology to solve crimes, currently airs Sundays at 8/7c on CBS.