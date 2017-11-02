HTGAWM Sneak Peek: Laurel Gets an Unpleasant Surprise From Her Father

With every new episode of How to Get Away With Murder, Laurel Castillo’s daddy issues pile up even higher. And judging by our exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s episode (ABC, 10/9c), Laurel is about to have her most awkward encounter yet with the man she believes killed Wes.

In the video above, Laurel’s latest pregnancy check-up is interrupted by a phone call from Michaela and Oliver, who inform her that not only is her dad unexpectedly visiting town, but he’s called an emergency meeting at the Caplan & Gold offices that involves Antares.

But the situation gets even dicier when Laurel’s dad then calls her, requesting to have dinner with his daughter that night. (Considering Laurel told him months ago that she’d aborted her pregnancy, this dinner date — co-starring a sizable baby bump — will be particularly uncomfortable.)

And in case you were worried that Murder would gloss over the issue of Laurel’s baby daddy, fear not: Laurel begins this scene by asking her doctor about a paternity test (now that it’s been revealed she did sleep with Frank while dating Wes).

Press PLAY on the video above for a look at tonight's Murder installment