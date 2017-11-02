Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 5: First Details on Four New Space Faces

Season 5 of ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is finally starting to come into focus, four weeks ahead of its delayed premiere (Friday, Dec. 1 at 9/8c).

Marvel.com on Thursday released the first photos of four new characters that will figure into the new, outer space-set storyline. (If you can think back, Season 4 ended with Coulson & Co.’s Framework-foiling victory celebration being cut short by stone-cold agents of some sort. Afterward, we saw Coulson aboard some sort of space station, where he apparently has been toiling for some time.)

New to the Season 5 scene are as follows:

Jeff Ward (Channel Zero, photo above) is playing Deke, “the ultimate survivor and roguish scavenger, the guy who can get people what they need, but at a price of his asking.” He is is described as “both a real asset … and a hard man to trust.”

Eve Harlow (The 100, right) is playing Tess, a resourceful young woman striving to be self-sufficient in very desperate circumstances — and thus far “has hung on to her hopes for a better future for herself and those closest to her.”

Pruitt Taylor Vince (The Mentalist) is playing Grill, a “gruff taskmaster” who lords over those under his command with an unforgiving temperament. He is not easily fooled, nor crossed.

Coy Stewart (Nickelodeon’s Bella and the Bulldogs) is playing Flint, a young man who, when he crosses paths with the S.H.I.E.L.D. agents, may get the chance to prove that he’s capable of big things.

