Ratings: This Is Us, Flash Hit Hardest by World Series/Halloween Combo

Airing opposite a well-watched World Series Game 6 and on family friendly Halloween night, This Is Us and The Flash sustained the biggest blows.

NBC’s This Is Us, which on top of it all led out of a Voice clip show, drew 8.3 million total viewers and a 2.0 demo rating, down 30 percent in the demo yet still dominating the night in that measure. Law & Order True Crime (3.6 mil/0.8) in turn was down 20 percent in the demo.

Over on The CW, The Flash (2 mil/0.7) fell 30 percent in the demo, while a E.nterT.aining Legends of Tomorrow (1.43 mil/0.4) virtually held steady in audience but slipped 20 percent in the demo.

Elsewhere…

FOX | World Series Game 6 coverage drew 18.9 million total viewers and a 5.1 rating in fast nationals.

CBS | NCIS (11.9 mil/1.2), Bull (9.6 mil/1.0) and New Orleans (8.8 mil/0.9) slipped 14, 16 and 19 percent, respectively.

ABC | Fresh Off the Boat (3.5 mil/0.9) was down 19 percent, The Middle (5 mil/1.1) and Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (2.7 mil/0.6) slipped 15 percent, The Mayor (2.4 mil/0.7) dipped 12 percent and black-ish (3.6 mil/0.9) ticked down 9 percent.

