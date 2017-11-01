Once Upon a Time Casts Riverdale's Tiera Skovbye as [Spoiler]'s Daughter

A branch on one of Once Upon a Time‘s family trees will look a bit more mature when we see it next.

TVLine has learned exclusively that Tiera Skovbye, who recurs on Riverdale as Betty Cooper’s sister Polly, now is set to also recur on the ABC series as Robin, Zelena’s grown-up daughter via Robin Hood.

Debuting in the 10th episode of Season 7 (aka the winter finale), Skovbye’s character is described as a strong-willed good girl turned rebel who is struggling to define her identity. As the daughter of powerful parents, she can never seem to escape their shadows, which drives her crazy. Tired of towing the line, Robin is ready to break out into the world and find her own adventure.

As first reported in the Oct. 4 edition of TVLine’s Ask Ausiello Live, Robin will also prove to be a love interest for someone.

Former series regular Rebecca Mader, who plays Zelena, is herself set to appear in multiple episodes this season.

In addition to Riverdale, Skovbye’s TV credits include episodes of Dead of Summer (playing a younger Elizabeth Mitchell), Arrow (as Oliver and Thea’s friend Madison Danforth) and Supernatural. She recently wrapped filming on the indie thriller Summer of ’84.

