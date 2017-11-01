New Warriors Seeks New Home After Freeform Can't Fit Marvel Comedy

Squirrel Girl and her fellow vigilantes will no longer fight crime at Freeform.

Marvel’s New Warriors, the first half-hour comedy from Marvel Studios, will not be moving forward at the teen-oriented basic cable network — despite receiving a 10-episode order back in April.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Freeform was unable to make room on its schedule for a 2018 premiere. As a result, Marvel Studios requested that they be allowed to shop the series to other outlets, with an eye on a two-season pick-up. Marvel likely is looking to sustain momentum after the well-received launch of Fox’s The Gifted and strong buzz for Hulu’s Runaways (TVLine’s review posts today).

The 10-episode comic book adaptation, starring This Is Us‘ Milana Vayntrub as Squirrel Girl and Baby Daddy‘s Derek Theler as Mister Immortal, follows six young people who work and live together and possess abilities “on the opposite end of the spectrum of The Avengers.” Even so, they aspire to “make a difference in the world … even if the world isn’t ready.” Cougar Town vet Kevin Biegel serves as showrunner.

Despite not moving forward with New Warriors, Freeform remains in business with Marvel Studios, with Cloak & Dagger still on track to launch in 2018.