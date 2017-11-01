SVU, Chicago P.D. Originals Won't Air Versus Tonight's World Series Game 7

NBC has benched tonight’s new episodes of Law & Order: SVU and Chicago P.D., lest they go up against Fox’s sure to be well-watched coverage of the World Series Game 7.

The Blacklist however will air a fresh episode as planned.

The decision comes hours after CBS made a similar call, holding back new episodes of SEAL Team and Criminal Minds.

Both Games 5 and 6 of the Astros/Dodgers’ Fall Classic flirted with 19 million total viewers. As such, Wednesday’s final showdown is scientifically projected to deliver “a whole lotta viewers. Like, tons.”

In place of brand-new SVU and Intelligence Unit adventures, which will now air next week, NBC tonight is running repeats of the two crime dramas (“Gone Fishin'” and “Reform”).

