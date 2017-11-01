Four Weddings and a Funeral Series Eyed at Hulu, With Mindy Kaling as EP

Get your tux out of storage, and brush up on your sign language: Hulu is developing a series based on the 1994 romantic comedy Four Weddings and a Funeral — and there’s a big name on the guest list.

Mindy Kaling — famously a rom-com aficionado — and her fellow Mindy Project writer Matt Warburton are onboard to write and executive-produce the series, according to our sister site Deadline, which would be an hour-long anthology, following a different group of friends and their matrimonial adventures each season. Richard Curtis, who wrote the original film, is also an EP of the prospective Hulu series, which could earn a straight-to-series order early next year.

The original Four Weddings, starring a then-unknown Hugh Grant as a British bachelor forced to attend his friends’ weddings, was a sleeper hit in the summer of 1994 and even earned a Best Picture Oscar nomination, launching Grant’s Hollywood career and becoming a modern-day rom-com classic. (Curtis went on to write Notting Hill, Bridget Jones’s Diary and Love Actually.)

Kaling’s Mindy Project is ending this fall on Hulu after a six-season run; she’ll next appear as a recurring guest star on NBC’s upcoming comedy Champions, which she also executive-produces.

Are you RSVP’ing “yes” to a Four Weddings TV series? And will the anthology format help keep it fresh? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.