Daytime Divas Cancelled at VH1

Time has run out for the ladies of The Lunch Hour, with VH1 canceling Daytime Divas after just one season.

The dramedy starred Vanessa Williams (Ugly Betty) as Maxine Robinson, the host and creator of a View-esque talk show, though her scandalous personal life — which included a sordid love affair, a murder cover-up, etc. — frequently overshadowed her on-air persona.

Maxine was joined at The Lunch Hour table by a parade of diverse co-hosts: war correspondent Nina Sandoval (played by Happyland‘s Camille Guaty), former child star Kibby Ainsley (Pretty Little Liars‘ Chloe Bridges), conservative icon Heather Flynn-Kellogg (Wilfred‘s Fiona Gubelmann), and off-the-wall comedian Mo Evans (Everybody Hates Chris‘ Tichina Arnold).

The show’s first (and only) season concluded with a two-hour finale on July 31, during which Maxine was arrested for copping to her husband’s murder — even though it was really the work of her son Shawn (Hit the Floor‘s McKinley Freeman).

“[Maxine is] very resourceful, and I think it’d be interesting to see a woman like that in prison, where her resources and access and influences are limited — at least initially,” executive producer Chris Alberghini told TVLine in July. “It’d be fun to see what she could make out of that situation.”

Are you sad to say goodbye to the Daytime Divas? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.