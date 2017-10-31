The X-Files: Haley Joel Osment to Guest-Star in Skinner-Centric Episode

Haley Joel Osment is about to see bald people.

The X-Files has tapped the Sixth Sense actor to guest star in Season 11’s previously-announced Skinner-centric episode, TVLine has learned. Fox confirmed the casting but declined to provide details about Osment’s character.

News that one of The X-Files‘ 10 new revival episodes would delve into the origin story of Mitch Pileggi’s still-mysterious Assistant FBI director broke earlier this month at New York Comic-Con. “You’re going to find out a lot more about his past,” the actor confirmed. “Fans will find out who he is, where he comes from and why he is the way he is.” (Series creator Chris Carter went on to reveal at NYCC that the episode will introduce us to a younger version of Skinner — could that be who Osment is playing?)

Osment’s TV credits include stints on HBO’s Silicon Valley and the forthcoming Hulu comedy Future Man.

The X-Files returns to Fox in early 2018.