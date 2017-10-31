Ratings: CBS Monday Drops 38 Percent Without Big Bang, The Brave Hits Lows

CBS’ Monday line-up, as is annual tradition, made a significantly smaller bang now that Sheldon & Co. have relocated to their usual Thursday hangout.

Now opening the Eye’s night, Kevin Can Wait — with 6.3 million total viewers and a 1.2 demo rating — was on par with its own previous outing but delivered not even half of what Big Bang last did in the time slot (13.2 mil/2.8). That led 9JKL (5.1 mil/0.8) to drops of 29 and 43 percent.

Superior Donuts (4.8 mil/0.8) opened Season 2 by tying and hitting series lows, while Me Myself & I (4 mil/0.7) slipped 15 percent and two tenths. Closing CBS’ night, Scorpion (4.8 mil/0.7) dipped 7 percent and a tenth to mark series lows.

All told, CBS’ Monday average was down 27 percent in audience versus a week ago, and down 38 percent in the demo.

Elsewhere….

FOX | Lucifer (3.3 mil/0.8) was steady, The Gifted (3.5 mil/1.1) ticked up.

NBC | The Voice (9.4 mil/1.9) slipped three tenths in the demo, while The Brave (4.7 mil/0.8) dropped two tenths to go fractional for the first time.

THE CW | Supergirl (1.83 mil/0.5) and Valor (1 mil/0.2) each added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

ABC | Pending adjustment due to NFL preemption, Dancing With the Stars (10.1 mil/1.1) is currently down, while The Good Doctor (10.9 mil/2.0) is up.

