Good Omens Casts Catch, Originals Actors as Horsemen of the Apocalypse

Amazon’s Good Omens has cast Beelzebub and the Horsemen of the Apocalypse — but there’s a Catch… actor involved.

The Catch‘s Mireille Enos and The Originals‘ Yusuf Gatewood will play the Horsemen of War and Famine, respectively, in Amazon’s forthcoming adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s novel, TVLine has learned.

“A script this clever, this smart, this current is very rare,” Enos said via statement. “How could I turn down playing one of the Horsemen of the Apocalypse??? Especially with the incredible

group who’s come together to make it. It’s going to be FUN!”

The series also has cast Anna Maxwell Martin (The Bletchley Circle) as Beelzebub, aka “the ultimate demon,” and Lourdes Faberes (Knightfall) as the Horseman of Pollution.

Good Omens takes place in 2018 when the Apocalypse is near and Final Judgment is set to descend upon humanity. The armies of Good and Evil are amassing, Atlantis is rising, and tempers are flaring. Everything appears to be going according to Divine Plan. However, Aziraphale, a somewhat fussy angel (played by Masters of Sex‘s Michael Sheen), and Crowley, a fast-living demon (Doctor Who‘s David Tennant) — both of whom have lived amongst Earth’s mortals since The Beginning and have grown rather fond of the lifestyle — are not actually looking forward to the coming war.

“We already have a stellar cast,” showrunner Gaiman says via statement, “and now Anna Maxwell Martin will be the Beelzebub of our dreams. Well, nightmares.”

As for the as-yet-uncast Horseman of Death, the author adds, “We are hoping that Death will be played by… DEATH.” So, there’s that.

Thoughts on the latest Good Omens cast additions? Hit the comments!