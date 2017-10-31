Famous in Love Courts Romeo Miller to Play Hip-Hop Superstar in Season 2

When Famous in Love returns for its second season, the Freeform drama will pose a very important question: Wherefore art thou, Romeo?

Romeo Miller (formerly known as Lil’ Romeo) will recur in Season 2 as a Hip-Hop/R&B artist named Pablo $$, pronounced “Pablo Money,” TVLine has confirmed. He’ll make his first appearance in the second season premiere, written by executive producer Marlene King, titled “The Players.”

Per the network, “Pablo is known for his suggestive and confident anthems and undeniable stage presence. He’s the real deal when it comes to talent: a songwriter, producer and perfectionist and his rise to fame was fast and furious.”

Miller broke the news of his casting on Instagram this week, sharing a selfie with his new castmates from the table read:

The @famousinlovetv season 2 table read was liTty today. I feel like the new kid at school! Truly blessed and excited for this journey. Ps: We're about to make some bomb a$$ Tv for yall though. 😜💥📽 A post shared by Romeo Miller (@romeomiller) on Oct 30, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

Though he’s known predominantly as a musician, Miller also boasts a long list of acting credits. After starring in the Nickelodeon series Romeo! from 2003 to 2006, he went on to appear on shows like Single Ladies, Survivor’s Remorse and Empire. Additionally, Miller competed in Season 12 of Dancing With the Stars in 2011; he finished in fifth place.

Your thoughts on Miller’s casting? Any theories about which character(s) will cross Pablo’s path? Drop ’em in a comment below.